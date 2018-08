BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her Christian Democrats (CDU) at a meeting that she saw no urgent need to offer financial aid for Turkey to ease its currency crisis, the conservative party’s general secretary said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the German government guest house Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

“She made it clear again that she sees no urgency at the moment for special aid for Turkey,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters after the CDU board meeting attended by Merkel.