Turkey's Albayrak says to prioritise investments based on added-value

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will prioritise its investments according to the added value they provide, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, adding that effective reforms would be the most important part of the government’s policy framework.
Speaking to members of President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK party, Albayrak also said individuals in Turkey did not have any forex risks, after the lira currency hit a record low against the dollar this week.
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay