Turkey's Albayrak says to prioritise investments based on added-value

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will prioritise its investments according to the added value they provide, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, adding that effective reforms would be the most important part of the government’s policy framework.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during a presentation to announce his economic policy in Istanbul, Turkey August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Speaking to members of President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK party, Albayrak also said individuals in Turkey did not have any forex risks, after the lira currency hit a record low against the dollar this week.