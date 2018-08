ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish fixed-line operator Turk Telekom said on Friday that it clinched a cooperation deal with Vestel after President Tayyip Erdogan called on Turks to use locally-made mobile phones instead of Apple’s iPhone.

An advertisement for Venus Z20 mobile phone is seen at a Vestel store in Istanbul, Turkey August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Vestel will be able to use Turk Telekom’s sales infrastructure for its smart phones, the statement said, adding the campaign is expected to begin at the end of the year.