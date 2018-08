ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey and Qatar will improve cooperation after Doha pledged to invest $15 billion in Turkey, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during a presentation to announce his economic policy in Istanbul, Turkey August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

On Twitter, Albayrak also said Turkey will emerge stronger from the current economic situation, with rational policies, strong strategies and with friends and cooperation.