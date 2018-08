ANKARA (Reuters) - Qatar will make $15 billion of direct investments into Turkey, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told President Tayyip Erdogan during talks in Ankara, the Turkish presidency said on Wednesday.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed to 5.8699 from 6.04 to the dollar after the news, but later eased back to 5.9916 at 1515 GMT.