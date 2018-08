WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the United States was ready to put further sanctions on Turkey if detained American pastor Andrew Brunson was not released.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“We have more that we are planning to do if they don’t release him quickly,” Mnuchin said during a meeting of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.