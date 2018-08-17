Turkish lira tumbles 7 percent to dollar on sanction worries

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid 7 percent against the dollar on Friday as investors worried about a U.S warning that Turkey should expect more economic sanctions unless it hands over detained American pastor Andrew Brunson.
The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 6.2499 as Turkey prepared for a week-long public holiday beginning at midday on Monday. Losses against the dollar this year widened to 39 percent as the U.S. row fueled losses driven by concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over monetary policy.
