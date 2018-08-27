FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish lira weakens 3 percent as markets reopen, eyes on U.S. stand-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid 3 percent against the dollar on Monday as local markets resumed trading after a week-long holiday and investors focused again on a bitter dispute between Ankara and Washington over an American pastor being tried in Turkey.

With the dollar stronger globally, the lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 6.19 from a close of 6.00 on Friday. It has lost nearly 39 percent of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

