August 10, 2018 / 5:26 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Turkey implores Trump to return to negotiating table on tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s trade minister on Friday implored U.S. President Donald Trump to return to the negotiating table on tariffs, saying the trade rift between the NATO allies can and should be resolved through dialogue.

Trump on Friday intensified his spat with Turkey on Friday by imposing higher tariffs on metal imports, putting unprecedented economic pressure on a NATO ally and deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.

“Repeated efforts to communicate to the U.S. administration that none of the stated criteria driving America’s tariffs are applicable to Turkey have thus far proven fruitless,” Ruhsar Pekcan said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, we implore President Trump to return to the negotiating table – this can and should be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.”

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

