August 17, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Trump says Turkey has acted badly in Brunson case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States was not going to take Turkey’s detention of U.S. Christian pastor Andrew Brunson “sitting down,” a day after his Treasury chief said Washington could hit Ankara with further sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon his departure from the White House in Washington, U.S., August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“They should have given him back a long time ago, and Turkey has in my opinion acted very, very badly,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “So, we haven’t seen the last of that. We are not going to take it sitting down. They can’t take our people.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

