August 10, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Turkey says extra U.S. tariffs against rules of WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Trade Ministry on Friday said additional steel and aluminum tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump were against the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“Turkey expects other member countries to abide by international rules,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would support steel and aluminum exporters in all international platforms. It said the United States remained an important trade partner.

Trump on Friday intensified his spat with Turkey on Friday by imposing higher tariffs on metal imports, putting unprecedented economic pressure on a NATO ally and deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Nevzat Devrangolu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

