August 16, 2018 / 7:05 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Turkey does not wish to have problems with U.S.: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey does not wish to have problems with the United States and the two NATO allies could easily overcome their differences but not with the current U.S. approach, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ankara is locked in a complex rift with Washington that has seen the two countries impose tariffs on some of each other’s imports and has exacerbated a currency crisis in Turkey.

“We can solve issues with the United States very easily, but not with the current approach,” Cavusoglu told a news conference.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Gareth Jones

