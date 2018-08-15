FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 7:07 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

White House condemns Turkey's tariffs on U.S. imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday condemned Turkey’s doubling of tariffs on U.S. imports in response to Washington’s moves on imports of Turkish goods.

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Tensions between the two NATO allies have been strained amid Turkey's detention of an American pastor and other diplomatic actions. The United States doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum last week, which contributed to a tumble in the Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3.

“The tariffs from Turkey are certainly regrettable and a step in the wrong direction. The tariffs that the United States placed on Turkey were out of national security interest. Theirs are out of retaliation,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
