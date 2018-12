Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is pictured before an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey September 2, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

DOHA (Reuters) - Turkey needs to see an appreciation in the lira as well as structural reform of its economy, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Saturday at the annual Doha Forum.

“We not only need to see an appreciation,” he said, adding that the economy required structural reforms.

Albayrak also said 42 million tourists are expected to have visited Turkey in 2018.