Turkish lira hits strongest level since Sept. 3

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira rallied nearly 1% against the dollar on Tuesday to its strongest level since Sept. 3, extending gains since the country’s central bank rate raised its key interest rate last week.

The lira stood at 7.38 against the U.S. currency at 1010 GMT in thin trade due to end-of-year holidays, still 19% weaker than at the end of last year. Last Thursday, the central bank raised its one-week repo rate to 17% from 15%.