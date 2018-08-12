FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 12, 2018 / 7:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish lira plunges to new record low in Asia Pacific trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira sank to a fresh record low of 7.24 to the dollar in early Asia Pacific trade, as investor worries over the state of the economy and deteriorating ties with the United States continued to drag down the currency.

By 1903 GMT on Sunday - early Monday morning in the Asia Pacific - the lira TRYTOM=D3 was at 7.06 against the dollar, after touching 7.24 earlier.

The Turkish lira has lost about 40 percent of its value this year, largely over worries about President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower interest rates in the face of high inflation, and a row with the United States.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.