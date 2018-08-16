FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 16, 2018 / 4:35 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Turkish lira trades below 6.0 against dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira eased to slightly below 6.0 against the dollar on Thursday after the United States ruled out removing steel tariffs on Turkey even if Ankara frees a U.S. pastor and after Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey.

FILE PHOTO: A 100 Turkish lira banknote is seen on top of 50 Turkish lira banknotes in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which has weakened 36 percent against the dollar this year, stood at 5.98 against the dollar at 0425 GMT as investors weighed up the latest comments from the White House.

Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.