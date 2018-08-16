Turkish lira trades below 6.0 against dollar

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira eased to slightly below 6.0 against the dollar on Thursday after the United States ruled out removing steel tariffs on Turkey even if Ankara frees a U.S. pastor and after Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey.

FILE PHOTO: A 100 Turkish lira banknote is seen on top of 50 Turkish lira banknotes in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which has weakened 36 percent against the dollar this year, stood at 5.98 against the dollar at 0425 GMT as investors weighed up the latest comments from the White House.