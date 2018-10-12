Turkish lira turns negative ahead of U.S. pastor hearing

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The lira weakened on Friday, turning negative after early gains, as investors weighed prospects for the release of a U.S. pastor being tried in Turkey in a case that has strained Ankara’s relations with Washington.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration/File Photo

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which earlier firmed to its strongest level in two months to 5.85 against the dollar, was trading at 5.97 at 0745 GMT, weakening 1 percent from a day earlier.

The Turkish currency had gained 3 percent on Thursday on expectations that pastor Andrew Brunson will be returned to the United States after Friday’s court hearing.

“If he is released, it would be a major positive signal for the lira and should prove sufficient for USD/TRY to convincingly break below the support area around 6.00 toward the 5.6968 level,” Rabobank said in a research note.

The case of Brunson, an evangelical Christian pastor from North Carolina, is among sources of tension between the NATO allies and has been a factor in a 40 percent slide in the lira’s value this year. He faces terrorism charges, which he denies.

NBC News reported that the White House expected Brunson to be released by Turkey and returned to the United States in the coming days, according to two senior administration officials and another person briefed on the matter.

NBC cited its sources as saying that under an agreement which U.S. administration officials recently reached with Turkey, Brunson is supposed to be released after certain charges against him are dropped at Friday’s hearing.

The report could not be confirmed.

Brunson’s lawyer told Reuters earlier that new prosecution witnesses expected to testify on Friday in his trial lacked relevance as their testimony will focus on incidents after his arrest.

Istanbul's main share index .XU100 was down 0.2 percent, with shares in state lender Halkbank (HALKB.IS) rising 2.3 percent, having briefly dropped 6.2 percent before a temporary suspension in trading.

A U.S. judge in May sentenced Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla to 32 months in jail after he was convicted of taking part in a scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions - the case is another source of Turkey-U.S. strains.

Turkey has dismissed the case as politically motivated and its finance minister has said he does not expect Halkbank to face any fine in relation to dealings with Iran.