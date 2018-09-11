FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 11, 2018 / 5:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish lira weakens slightly

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened slightly on Tuesday, standing at 6.4700 to the dollar at 0522 GMT, down almost 0.1 percent from the previous day’s close.

Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration

The lira TRYTOM=D3 has lost more than 40 percent of its value this year on concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan's grip on monetary policy and, more recently, over a diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington.

Investors are focused on the central bank’s rate-setting meeting on Thursday. They have said a sharp rate hike is required but that the bank might not be able to meet market expectations partly because of Erdogan’s antipathy to higher borrowing costs.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.