EU agrees to draw up sanctions on Turkey over oil, gas drilling

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - EU governments agreed on Monday to draw up a list of economic sanctions against Turkish oil and gas drilling in waters off Cyprus, although it will not immediately contain names.
EU foreign ministers agreed that “a framework regime of restrictive measures targeting natural and legal persons responsible for or involved in the illegal drilling activity of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean is put in place.”
The EU’s foreign policy service must now propose names.
