EU stands by Cyprus in Turkey drilling dispute: Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

SIBIU, Romania (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday that the European Union stood behind Cyprus in a dispute with Turkey over offshore drilling operations.

“The EU stands united behind Cyprus and expects Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of EU member states,” Tusk told a news conference after the Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades, addressed his fellow EU leaders on the matter during talks in Romania.