World News
May 9, 2019 / 4:05 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

EU stands by Cyprus in Turkey drilling dispute: Tusk

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

SIBIU, Romania (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday that the European Union stood behind Cyprus in a dispute with Turkey over offshore drilling operations.

“The EU stands united behind Cyprus and expects Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of EU member states,” Tusk told a news conference after the Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades, addressed his fellow EU leaders on the matter during talks in Romania.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below