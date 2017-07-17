FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey signs initial missile defense deal with French, Italian firms: Anadolu
#World News
July 17, 2017 / 5:48 AM / a month ago

Turkey signs initial missile defense deal with French, Italian firms: Anadolu

Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik answers a question during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, August 5, 2016.Tumay Berkin

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has signed an initial accord with French and Italian firms on the development of missile defense systems, state-run Anadolu news agency reported Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik as saying.

It cited Isik as saying at a French embassy reception on Friday that the deal encompassed the development and joint production of missile defense systems.

He said the deal was signed with the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium, which is owned by the multinational European missile maker MBDA and France's Thales.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler

