Turkey says door still open for international role in fighter jet project

ANKARA (Reuters) - The door remains open for international engine-makers to get involved in Turkey’s TF-X national fighter jet project, Turkish Defence Industry Director Ismail Demir said on Thursday.

Last year, Turkey’s Kale Group said it would set up a joint venture company with UK-based engineering firm Rolls-Royce to develop aircraft engines, including those of the jets, after Britain and Turkey signed a defense deal worth more than 100 million pounds to develop Turkish fighter jets.

Speaking at a signing ceremony with TR Motors for the jets’ production, Demir said talks with Rolls Royce were underway, but that taking the duration of the project into consideration, Ankara would evaluate international offers. He also said Turkey was ready to start mass production of its national Altay tanks.