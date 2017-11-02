FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's defense industry says planning 22 projects worth $5 billion
November 2, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in an hour

Turkey's defense industry says planning 22 projects worth $5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is planning 22 new defense projects worth a total of $5 billion and spanning the development of air defense missile systems, ammunition and arms systems, the defense industry executive board said on Thursday.

It also said the board had discussed the modernization and mass production of tanks, combat and general purpose helicopters, as well as the production of new and additional unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drones.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

