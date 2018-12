FILE PHOTO: A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S. on July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Investment bank Goldman Sachs has taken a minority stake in real estate website Hurriyet Emlak, a unit of Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding, Hurriyet Emlak said on Tuesday.

The acquisition is subject to Competition Authority approval, it said in a statement.