May 11, 2018 / 6:56 AM / in 31 minutes

Erdogan adviser says nobody should worry about Turkey central bank steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank is doing what is necessary on monetary policy and nobody should worry about the future steps it will take, one of President Tayyip Erdogan’s top economic advisers said on Friday.

A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Cemil Ertem told state broadcaster TRT Haber that exchange rates can be one factor in monetary policy but the central bank does not determine policies solely looking at forex rates. The lira TRYTOM=3 hit record lows against the dollar this week and has weakened some 10 percent this year.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler

