Turkish central bank cuts rates 75 points in restrained move

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank trimmed its key interest rate by 75 points to 11.25% on Thursday as expected, its most restrained move since it began easing in July, suggesting monetary stimulus was winding down as the economy recovers from recession.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Central Bank headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The bank said inflation would edge a bit lower through 2020 as it cut its benchmark one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI from 12%.

Turkey’s fifth straight rate cut pushed real rates into negative territory for locals with lira deposits, given the main year-over-year inflation measure rose to 11.84% in December.

The median of a Reuters poll saw a 50-point cut, with one camp of economists predicting 100 points and another expecting the bank would stand pat given inflation strength and lira weakness toward the end of 2019.

In a statement, the bank called the cut “measured” and said inflation is headed “broadly in line” with its earlier forecast of 8.2% by year end. “The current monetary policy stance remains consistent with the projected disinflation path,” it said.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 initially firmed to 5.8600 against the dollar after the announcement, from 5.8775 earlier.

Inflation has dropped from a peak above 25% in the wake of a 2018 currency crisis that sliced the Turkish lira’s value by nearly 30%. The brief but sharp recession that followed saw economic growth all but disappear in 2019.

The central bank responded to the crisis by hiking its policy rate to 24%, where it had stayed until July of last year.

As he aggressively slashed rates in the second half of 2019, Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said monetary policy was tied to a “reasonable” real rate of return. The real rate remains in positive territory when measured against expected inflation.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a self-described “enemy” of interest rates, fired Uysal’s predecessor for not following instructions. He says he believes high rates stoke inflation, counter to monetary theory, and has said they will fall in Turkey to single digits in 2020.

The government seeks 5% growth this year, following a recession in which the economy contracted annually in three consecutive quarters to mid-2019.

The central bank “has to tread somewhat carefully from now on given the increase in inflation. But I think the message from the administration has been quite clear, they want single-digit policy rates and they are going to get it,” said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at Swedish bank SEB.

“Quite honestly I think they can get away with it for a while. The lira is still not particularly over-valued,” he added.