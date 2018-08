ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will provide all the liquidity needed by banks and closely monitor markets and prices to take all necessary measures to maintain financial stability, the bank said on Monday.

The bank’s statement came after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Turkey would start implementing an economic action plan on Monday following sharp falls in the lira.