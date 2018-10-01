FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 1, 2018 / 12:08 PM / in an hour

Turkey's Erdogan says will not compromise on budget discipline

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would not compromise on budget discipline or give up on free market rules, and aims to attract foreign investment.

In a speech at the opening of parliament Erdogan also said uncertainty caused by fluctuations in lira - which has slumped 37 percent against the dollar this year - was slowly fading but Turkey will closely monitor problems caused by inflation and interest rates.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.