ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey was not facing any worrying economic problems and would not seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund, despite a currency crisis and likely economic slowdown.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shows a copy of an old newspaper issue as he speaks during a party congress in Ankara, Turkey, October 7, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey has “closed the book on the IMF, not be opened again,” Erdogan said in a speech to members of his AK Party.