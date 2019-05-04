Erdogan says Turkey ready to support international investors

FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, April 30, 2019. Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is ready to provide its full support to international investors, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, adding that while attacks on the economy via its currency continued, the government was in control of the situation.

Turkey has experienced years of rapid growth fueled by a construction boom and cheap loans. But the economy has slowed sharply with the impact of a currency crisis that last year wiped 30 percent off the value of the lira against the dollar. Erdogan has blamed external forces for the state of the economy.

“While efforts to collapse our economy through the foreign exchange rate continue, we have control now,” Erdogan told Turkish businesspeople in Istanbul.