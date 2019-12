FILE PHOTO: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan adresses the audience during the official opening of the new Cambridge Central Mosque, in Cambridge, Britain, December 5, 2019. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will attain single-digit interest rates and inflation in 2020, President Tayyip Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Monday, adding this will pave the way for an increase in investments.

Turkey’s central bank has cut its policy interest rate by 10 percentage points since July to 14%. A Reuters poll last week showed it is expected to cut another 1.5 percentage points at its rate decision on Thursday.