FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at a mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy has regained the momentum it was seeing before the new coronavirus outbreak, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“Despite some troubles not stemming from our country, the Turkish economy has regained its momentum from before the pandemic,” Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.