May 15, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says must show himself to be effective in monetary policy: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan told Bloomberg TV he must as president show himself to be effective in monetary policy and that the central bank should take note of what he says and act accordingly.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks at Chatham House in central London, Britain May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

In an interview broadcast on Tuesday, he said Halkbank (HALKB.IS) executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who was found guilty by a U.S. court of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, was innocent and saying otherwise meant saying Turkey was guilty.

    Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler

