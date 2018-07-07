Turkey's Erdogan says to address high interest rates, inflation, current account deficit

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he would address the “structural economic problems” of high interest rates and inflation and a wide current account deficit, in his first speech since being re-elected on June 24.
“We will take our country much further by solving the structural problems of our economy, starting with the current account deficit, inflation and high interest rates,” Erdogan told his AK Party’s parliamentary group.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by John Stonestreet