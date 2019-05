Tourists and locals stroll at the historical Grand Bazaar, known as the Covered Bazaar, in Istanbul, Turkey September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign visitor arrivals rose by 24% in April from a year ago, Turkey’s tourism ministry said on Friday.

The country saw 3.29 million visitors in April, the ministry said, up from 2.23 million in March.