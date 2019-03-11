For Turkey's economy, the worst is behind it: Albayrak

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The worst is now behind Turkey’s economy, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday, following the release of official data showing the economy contracted at a sharper than expected 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On Twitter, Albayrak said economic growth in 2019 will be in line with the government’s forecast that sees economy returning to growth of 2.3 percent by the end of this year.