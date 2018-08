Turkey must ensure independence of central bank: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany wants to see economic prosperity in Turkey and that Ankara should ensure the independence of its central bank.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference with Bosnia-Herzegovina's Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic (not pictured) at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Noone has an interest in an economic destabilization in Turkey. But everything must be done to ensure an independent central bank,” Merkel said during a news conference in Berlin when asked about the economic situation in Turkey.

“Germany would like to see an economically prosperous Turkey. This is in our interest,” Merkel added.