FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's full-year growth may be seven percent, Erdogan says
Sections
Featured
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
KENYA
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
First charges filed in Russia investigation
First charges filed in Russia investigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 28, 2017 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's full-year growth may be seven percent, Erdogan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday “no one should be surprised” if Turkey’s year-end economic growth hits 7 percent.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the opening ceremony of a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, October 27, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

In a speech at an opening ceremony in the central Turkish province of Konya, Erdogan said: ”Turkey grew 5.1 percent in the first half, no one should be surprised if year-end growth hits 7 percent.

“We are working on this. We are running for this to be better.”

The government’s official annual growth target is 5.5 percent in its medium term program for 2017-2020 period.

Erdogan’s comments echoed those of Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier in the week.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.