FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 16, 2018 / 2:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

IMF program for Turkey would be helpful: German government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) could help Turkey to get through its currency crisis and the German government favors such an emergency measure, a German government source told Reuters on Thursday.

“The Federal Government believes that an IMF program could help Turkey,” the government source said on condition of anonymity.

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said earlier Ankara had no plans to go to the IMF for support over its currency crisis.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.