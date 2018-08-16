IMF program for Turkey would be helpful: German government source

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) could help Turkey to get through its currency crisis and the German government favors such an emergency measure, a German government source told Reuters on Thursday.

“The Federal Government believes that an IMF program could help Turkey,” the government source said on condition of anonymity.

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said earlier Ankara had no plans to go to the IMF for support over its currency crisis.