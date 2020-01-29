Turkish annual inflation seen flat near 12% in January- Reuters poll

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s annual inflation is expected to remain flat at 11.86% in January, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while a rise in food prices should push the monthly rate higher.

Turkish annual inflation hit a 15-year high above 25% during a currency crisis in 2018. It slid to as low as 8.55% in October of last year, before returning to double digits as so-called base effects wore off. The rate stood at 11.84% in December.

The median estimate in the Reuters poll of 14 economists was 11.86% for year-on-year inflation in January. Estimates ranged between 11.30% and 12.32%.

Month-on-month inflation was expected to be 1.10%, with forecasts ranging between 0.58% and 1.50%.

Seker Yatirim economist Serkan Gonencler said single-digit annual inflation could come in the second half of the year if Turkey’s lira does not weaken.

The expected monthly uptick is due to higher fruit and vegetable prices, which is heavily weighted in the overall index, Gonencler added.

The median estimate of ten economists for inflation at the end of this year stood at 9.60%, with forecasts ranging between 11.50% and 8.50%. That compares to a government target of 8.50% and the central bank projection of 8.20% at end-2020.

Turkey recently paused an automatic tax hike on alcohol and tobacco prices for the first half of this year, a step that would lower annual inflation by around 0.7%, according to economists. Extending the pause could trim the rate more.

The central bank has slashed its policy rate by 1,275 basis points since July, and will announce its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is due to announce January inflation data on Feb. 3 at 0700 GMT.