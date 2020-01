FILE PHOTO: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Friday that the government will stabilise inflation at single digits by strengthening production, after annual inflation rose slightly more than expected in December.

Earlier on Friday, official data showed inflation rose to 11.84% in December, ending the year around a government target and likely leaving the door open to a bit more monetary easing.