Turkey could ban layoffs for three more months, Hurriyet reports

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey could extend a three-month ban on layoffs that was imposed in April to offset shuttered businesses and unemployment in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed officials.

Hurriyet said President Tayyip Erdogan could extend the ban for three more months. As part of a new draft law, the government is looking at ways to give incentives to companies that maintain employment or hire new people, it said.

In response to the outbreak, Turkey topped up the wages of employees whose work hours were cut and whose employers applied for the funding. That system could be replaced by alternative support systems, the paper said.