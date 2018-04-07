Turkey's Simsek 'is staying' in government, Erdogan spokesman said

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, who is responsible for the economy, “is staying” in government, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Saturday, after speculation this week that he could leave the cabinet.

FILE PHOTO - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek attends a joint news conference with European Commission Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness Jyrki Katainen (not pictured), at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2017. Reuters/Eric Vidal

Reports on the possible departure of Simsek, widely seen as one of the most investor-friendly faces in government, helped weigh on the lira currency this week.

“Mehmet Simsek is staying as deputy prime minister in charge of the economy,” Ibrahim Kalin told reporters.