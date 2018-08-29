Turkish finance minister says does not see big risk to economy: Hurriyet

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said he does not see a big risk to the country’s economy or financial system, the Hurriyet daily reported on Wednesday.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during a presentation to announce his economic policy in Istanbul, Turkey August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

“We do not see a big risk about Turkey’s economy or financial system,” Albayrak was quoted as saying when asked about the biggest risk for 2019.

Albayrak made the comments to reporters on the plane back from his visit to Paris on Monday. He said he does not see a big risk because Turkey’s net public debt and household debt are very low and its financial system is very strong.