ANKARA (Reuters) - Global e-commerce companies will be liable for taxes on goods sold directly to Turkish customers under a draw law proposed by Turkey’s government, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Friday.

Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Agbal also told the state-run Anadolu agency that the budget deficit will be at around 60 billion lira ($17.5 billion) year by the end of the year.