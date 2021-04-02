Turkey's ruling AK Party proposes raising corporate tax to 25% in 2021

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man walks towards the entrance of OzdilekPark Shopping Center in the business and financial district of Levent, in Istanbul, Turkey September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party submitted a draft law to parliament on Friday that proposes raising corporate tax in Turkey to 25% this year from 20% now and then to 23% in 2022.

The draft also envisages support for restaurant and cafe employees in April and May following the imposition of new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.