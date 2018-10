FILE PHOTO - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during an event to announce his programme to fight inflation, in Istanbul, Turkey October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will cut taxes in several sectors including automotives, white goods and furnitures, and will continue to take measures to bring down inflation, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday.

Turkey will also continue its lower tax regime in housing sales, Albayrak said, hours after the central bank sharply raised its inflation forecasts for this year and the next.