ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday 40 million tourists will visit Turkey this year, a sharp increase on 2017.

A foreign tourist, with the Byzantine-era monument of Hagia Sophia in the background, takes pictures at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The number of foreign visitors in 2017 was up 28 percent at 32.4 million and the Turkish government has said it expects strong growth this year.