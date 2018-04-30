Turkey to roll out nearly $6 billion debt restructuring package, PM Yildirim says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will roll out a debt restructuring and social reforms package costing nearly $6 billion, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday, weeks before snap elections slated for June 24.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Yildirim, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said the measures would cost the government between 22-24 billion lira ($5.4-$5.9 billion). He said the measures being taken in the package would earn the government more than it spends,

He said the it would provide citizens with new opportunities to pay debts to public institutions, and offer incentives to university students, the retired and for traffic fines.

($1 = 4.0600 liras)